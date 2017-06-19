Always Reforming: Spiritual Life & Campus Ministry constantly seeks new ways to connect with students

In 2008, Phyllis Tickle wrote in The Great Emergence that “every 500 years the empowered structures of institutionalized Christianity, whatever they may be, become an intolerable carapace that must be shattered so that renewal and growth may occur. Now is such a time.”

Beckstrom calls it reformatting.

“Most people, in terms of looking at religion and culture today, would say we are at that time right now. There was a long time of stability in the church where, especially here in the U.S., you could just about assume that everybody was going to come from the same kind of faith background, where they would go to church on Sunday and that was just part of their civic life.”

Today, that demographic is changing. Wartburg students are coming from more diverse backgrounds, and more and more of them do not have the same faith development or identity that young adults did 10 to 15 years ago.

Along with a guiding team, Bouzard and Beckstrom will soon complete a program review to help determine what Spiritual Life & Campus Ministry might look like in the coming years.

“We have to experiment. One of the big things we’ve learned from our meetings and our student focus groups is that religious faith is not disappearing,” Beckstrom said. “If anything it may be becoming more important, but the way people are relating to it is changing, and we have to find how we adapt to that in ways that are faithful and innovative.”