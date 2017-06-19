Finding the good: Kokare overcomes obstacles to spend future building peace

To say Kailas Kokare’s ’17 life has been difficult would be an understatement. He grew up in a shepherding family in a rural community in Pune, India. Neither his mother nor his father completed high school. When he was 1, while his mother was out fetching water for the family, he put his right hand in the indoor cooking fire, causing severe burns to his hands and wrist. A lack of appropriate wound care during the healing process caused his hand to fuse to the inside of his arm.

But Kokare finds only the good in all of his life experiences. He was sent to boarding school when he was 11. With the help of the Akshara Foundation, an organization that works to improve access to education in India, he eventually attended a United World College in Italy where he met Todd Coleman, Wartburg’s assistant vice president for admissions.

He was drawn to Wartburg’s campus and the helpful nature of everyone he encountered. The possibility of running on the cross country and track teams was a bonus for the small but athletic Kokare.

“I’m not really that fast now, but in the beginning, I was always dead last,” said Kokare, who ran competitively in India but never experienced the training commitment of a collegiate athlete. “I didn’t know anything about rigorous practices and workouts. I didn’t even really know how long a mile was because I was used to tracking distance in kilometers.”