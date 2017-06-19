Designing his legacy: Bell finds niche helping others restore historic buildings

Andrew Bell’s ’08 passion for history started young. As a child, he read about castles and medieval history. As a young adult, he majored in it. Outside the college classroom, though, a new interest burgeoned—one that, when coupled with his history degree, would eventually lead him to his future vocation.

During his college years, Bell enjoyed serving the community as a Habitat for Humanity volunteer. On the build site, he learned valuable carpentry and leadership skills that allowed him to help build a home for himself and his then-fiancee, Ellen Engelbrecht ’08. Though he cut his teeth in the construction world with new builds, his heart remained in the history of older buildings.

“It is fascinating to see how buildings respond to and reflect their inhabitants over time. Changing cultures and markets leave physical residue—from the names of children scrawled playfully in marker on the wall of a closet of my previous home to realizing that a 100-year-old building had its second-story opera house converted into cobbled-together apartments,” he said. “Post offices can become bike shops. Masonic temples and former speakeasies can be converted to apartments.”

At Wartburg, Bell dabbled in physics, math, and engineering in hopes of finding an outlet for this new passion. In each of these areas he kept stumbling upon a single roadblock: a lack of interaction with people.