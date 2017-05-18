Wartburg Choir wins The American Prize

The Wartburg Choir was named the 2016-17 winner of The American Prize in Choral Performance in the college/university division.The American Prize is a series of nonprofit national competitions in the performing arts recognizing the best recorded performances by ensembles and individuals each year in the U.S. at the professional, college/university, church, community and secondary school levels. Founded in 2009, The American Prize is administered by Hat City Music Theater Inc., a nonprofit organization based in Danbury, Conn.The choir is on tour in Germany, Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland.This is the second top honor the Wartburg Choir received this year. In March, the choir performed at the National American Choral Directors Association conference in Minneapolis. More than 400 choirs from around the world applied to perform, and only 25 were accepted.