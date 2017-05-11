Wartburg to participate in online college fair

More than 2 million students will be invited to participate between 1 and 7 p.m. CST. The online fair will give students the opportunity to learn more about the college and interact virtually with admissions counselors. Students can register now at http://www.collegeweeklive.com/go.
Wartburg counselors will be available to answer questions about the application process, academics, financial aid, scholarships and life on campus.
“As we continue to attract more students from outside the Midwest, it is imperative that we seek out opportunities to engage students from all over the country. We are proud to participate with our ELCA colleagues in showcasing Lutheran higher education and specifically Wartburg College” said Todd Coleman, assistant vice president for admissions.