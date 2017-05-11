Wartburg College suicide awareness organization to host color run, walk

The Stampede the Stigma 5K will begin at 10 a.m. with check-in at 9 a.m. on the south side of Old Main. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, May 21, at 11 a.m. Online registration is available at www.lsiowa.org/stampedethestigma, and those who register before May 16 will receive a T-shirt.
Cost is $7 for students and $10 for community members. Registration will be available the day of the event, but the cost will be $10 for students and $15 for community members.
“There’s a stigma surrounding mental health. People frown upon on it and are scared to talk about it. That’s why S.A.F.E., Lutheran Services in Iowa and organizations and associations across the country are lifting up the topics of mental health and suicide,” said TJ Warren, the organization’s staff adviser. “It’s time for conversation and action. We need to place mental health issues – depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, etc. – in the spotlight. With so many people struggling from mental illness, people need to know it is OK to struggle and that there are resources and people to help support them during a challenging time.” According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, about 43.8 million adults in the United States experience mental illness in a given year. Those interested in volunteering for the event can register at http://alumni.wartburg.edu/stampedevolunteer2017.
Proceeds will support mental health programming at Lutheran Services in Iowa and S.A.F.E.’s programming and outreach on campus. If you are thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Suicide Prevention Lifeline has skilled, licensed crisis workers available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.