Wartburg faculty, alumni to participate in Red Rocks Easter service

The 70th annual Easter Sunrise Service at Red Rocks Amphitheatre will feature musical performances by three Wartburg College professors and a 2012 alumna.The April 16 service at the world-famous outdoor amphitheater will begin at 6 a.m., with pre-worship music starting at 5:30. The service, sponsored by the Colorado Council of Churches, will be live-streamed at http://netcastvideo.com/ccc-easter.htm and replayed at 3 p.m.Those performing include Brian Pfaltzgraff, associate professor of voice; Jacob Tews, visiting assistant professor of music and conductor of the Wartburg Community Symphony; Suzanne Torkelson, professor of music; and alumna Jessica Nilles, who also is a Wartburg piano instructor. Also performing will be the Christian rock band Renewed.Bishop Jim Gonia of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America’s Rocky Mountain Synod will deliver the message at the service, which will commemorate the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.In addition, more than a dozen Wartburg students and alumni will be volunteering at the service.For more information, visit www.cochurches.org/ongoing-events/easter-sunrise-service-at-red-rocks/.