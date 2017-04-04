Wartburg Community Symphony to feature ‘Stars of Wartburg’

The Wartburg Community Symphony will close its season Saturday, April 8, by beginning a multiyear journey through all nine of Beethoven’s symphonies.“Stars of Wartburg,” which will feature “Symphony No. 5,” will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Neumann Auditorium. Also performing will be the student winners of solo and composition competitions.Tickets are available at the Wartburg College Ticket Office in Saemann Student Center or at the door for $16.50 for adults and $6.50 for students. Children 5 and younger are free. Wartburg College students are admitted free with their student IDs. For ticket information, call 319-352-8691 or 800-772-2085, ext 8691, or email wcs@wartburg.edu.The Max and Helen Guernsey Charitable Foundation of Waterloo supports the symphony’s performance. Attendees are invited to join the Association of the Wartburg Community Symphony. Memberships will be available in the lobby. Members are issued priority-reserved seats and receive a tax-deductible gift credit.