Students help Wartburg smash goal on third annual UKnight Day

More than 1,400 Wartburg College students, alumni, faculty, staff and supporters helped the college set a new record for one-day participation during the school’s third annual day of giving, UKnight Day, on March 30.During the 24-hour period, 1,416 members of the Wartburg community “UKnighted” to show their support for the college, surpassing the goal of 1,000 and increasing last year’s donor number by 50 percent. More than 200 current and future students participated in the day, which raised more than $110,000 for the college. The Class of 2017 won the Finest in the East or West Class Challenge with 89 total donors.“This just goes to show that when everyone gives back, no matter the amount, we can make an impact,” said Mallory McDonald, president of Students UKnight, a student-run organization that connects current students with alumni.Throughout the 24-hour period gifts were received from 44 states and seven countries: the United States, England, Mexico, Ireland, Belgium, Russia and Zimbabwe. The 219 students and 138 faculty and staff who participated represented a 71 percent increase in campus involvement over the previous year.“We love seeing Knights from around the world come together to celebrate the college and the impact it had on their life for an entire day,” said Laurie Everhardt, associate director of annual giving. “It’s a great day to be a part of the Wartburg community.”Donors were provided a “1,000 UKnighted” digital badge, customized with their donor number, to share on social media. Those with a connection to the college were encouraged to participate in the celebration by sharing their Wartburg memories on social media using the hashtag #UKnightDay.Gifts made on UKnight Day count toward the college’s $75 million campaign, a comprehensive fundraising effort benefitting the college’s people, places and programs. The campaign also emphasizes increased Annual Fund gifts to sustain daily college operations and deferred (estate) gifts to provide for its future through a growing endowment.