Knightliters to perform spring concert April 7

The Knightliters jazz band will perform its spring concert Friday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m., in McCaskey Lyceum in Saemann Student Center.The Knightliters, under the direction of Jim Gosnell, will perform old jazz standards along with a few new favorites, including “The Creole Love Call” by Duke Ellington and “Filthy McNasty” by Horace Silver. Allan Jacobson, former Knightliters director, will join the band on drums for “Cute” by Neal Hefti.Nolan Schroeder, a tenor saxophonist and University of Northern Iowa graduate, will have solos during “Count Bubba” by Gordon Goodwin, “Uchibeng Wow-Wow” by Michael Philip Mossman, “Tall and Lanky” by Jeff Coffin and “Chronometry” by Fred Sturm.Several student soloists also will be featured throughout the program, which will be live-streamed at www.wartburg.edu/knightvision.