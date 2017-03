Natalee Hayungs, Cedar Falls

Katie Bender, Westmont, Ill.

Nicole Lettau, Waverly

Julie Ratekin, Johnston

Wartburg College’s Senior Exhibition 2017 will showcase works from four students beginning Tuesday, April 11.A reception will be opening night, from 7 to 9 p.m., in conjunction with the college’s annual Research, Internship & Creative Endeavor Day.Featured artists include:The exhibit, open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 28, is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.wartburg.edu/gallery.