Wartburg Wind Ensemble home concert set for April 9

The Wartburg College Wind Ensemble will give a free home concert Sunday, April 9, at 2 p.m. The performance in Neumann Auditorium kicks off the ensemble’s Midwest tour through Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois.The 54-member ensemble, under the direction of Craig Hancock, will perform a range of works, including “Scootin’ on Hardrock” by David Holsinger, “October” by Eric Whitacre, “Southern Hymn” by Samuel Hazo and “The Flight of the Bumble Bee” from “The Legend of Tsar Sultan.”“We’ll be playing a wide variety of music, to include both American and European marches, some hymn tunes, some hard things and some fun, toe-tapping stuff that will make you want to clap your hands,” Hancock said. The concert will be live-streamed at www.wartburg.edu/knightvision. The performance will be followed by a Wartburg Choir concert at 4 p.m.