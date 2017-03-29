Wartburg students to perform at ‘Bach’s Lunch’ April 7

Wartburg organ students will perform during the final “Bach’s Lunch” concert series of the academic year, Friday, April 7.The concert begins at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and explanation of the program in Chapel Commons.Performers will include Cody Birely, Laura Klever, Daniel Volkmann and Blaine Woodson playing pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach, Dieterich Buxtehude, Adolf Friedrich Hesse, Jean Langlais and Helmut Walcha. Also performing will be Amanda Nesvold, a 2009 graduate, and Kartika Putri, a 2010 graduate.Attendees are invited to bring a lunch or order one from the Den-Rittersaal by the Wednesday prior to the performance by contacting Marica Haugen, music department office coordinator, at marcia.haugen@wartburg.edu or 352-8300.