Wartburg faculty, student brass quintets to perform April 6

The Wartburg College Faculty Brass Quintet and Student Brass Quintet will perform Thursday, April 6, at 7:30 p.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.The recital, which is free and open to the public, will feature pieces by Ludwig Mauer, John Cheetham, Fats Waller and the New Orleans Rhythm Kings, among others. Familiar pieces in the set include “Hedwig’s Theme” from “Harry Potter” and “Take the A-Train,” made famous by Duke Ellington.The Faculty Brass Ensemble comprises Scott Muntefering and Jim Vaux on trumpet, Andy Harris on horn, Bard Mackey on trombone and Rich Scheffel on tuba.Members of the Student Brass Quintet include Allison Hesse on trumpet, Samantha Kopf on horn, Emily DeBoer on trombone and Noah Hickman on tuba. Muntefering and Vaux will fill in for the second trumpet.