Eslick receives Chellevold Award for teaching; three others honored

Wartburg College professor Andrea Eslick is the recipient of the 2017 John O. Chellevold Student Award for Excellence in Teaching and Professional Service.Other honorees include Bret Billet, professor of political science, Advisor of the Year Award; the Rev. Ramona Bouzard, Herbert & Cora Moehlmann Chaplaincy Chair, Outstanding Administrative Staff Award; and Bernard Holland, security officer, Outstanding Non-Administrative Staff Award.Billet and Eslick, assistant professor of psychology, will be honored Tuesday, April 11, at 10 a.m., in Neumann Auditorium, during the college’s Excellence in Teaching and Scholarship Convocation held in conjunction with the college’s Research, Internship & Creative Endeavor Day. Bouzard and Holland were honored at a Student Senate staff appreciation reception earlier this month.“I am so honored to be the recipient of the Chellevold award this year. Receiving this award made me reflect on my own educational experience. My most influential teachers weren’t those who had the flashiest lectures or who graded my exams with the most leniency,” said. “They were the teachers who held me accountable for my own learning and who challenged my thinking. This is what I aim to convey to my own students: Embrace the difficulties of learning something new and welcome the challenges you encounter at Wartburg.”One student nominator wrote, “Dr. Eslick challenges students every day in class to think critically about psychology. She teaches them real things that we all need to know to succeed in life. Dr. Eslick comes to class with fun demonstrations that promote learning in an interesting and long-lasting way.”The Chellevold award honors the late John O. Chellevold, a longtime Wartburg mathematics professor and administrator. It was established by one of his former students, the late Ross Nielsen, a 1939 Wartburg graduate who went on to a distinguished teaching career at the University of Northern Iowa and credited Chellevold as his inspiration.