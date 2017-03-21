Wartburg’s St. Elizabeth Chorale spring concert set for April 2

Wartburg’s St. Elizabeth Chorale will present its annual spring concert, “I Believe in Love,” Sunday, April 2.The 2 p.m. concert in Wartburg Chapel will feature “Veni, Veni Emmanuel” by Michael John Trotta, “Make Me an Instrument” by Craig Courtney and “Eatnemen Vuelie (Fairest Lord Jesus)” by Frode Fjellheim, which many will recognize as the opening music from Disney’s “Frozen.” Free-will donations will be accepted. The concert will be live-streamed at www.wartburg.edu/knightvision.“The title of this concert is taken from one of the pieces on the program, ‘Even When He Is Silent’ by Kim André Arnesen,” said Karen Black, ensemble director and Wartburg professor. “The text for this piece was found written on the wall at a WWII concentration camp and speaks of hope and the power of love even in in the midst of seemingly unbearable sorrow.”Rosenchor, a new student-run 12-voice women’s ensemble, will sing “Kyrie Eleison” by Antonio Lotti, “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen and “Nothing’ Gonna Stumble My Feet” by Greg Gilpin and John Parker.The St. Elizabeth Chorale also will sing “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” arranged by J. David Moore and “I Love You/What a Wonderful World” arranged by Craig Hella Johnson, among other selections.“The program includes a variety of sacred and secular repertoire on this theme of love. Some of the pieces, such as the Arnesen work, are more serious, but also included will be some lighter works, such as ‘La Maumariée (The Unlucky Bride),’ a French folk song arranged by Joni Jensen,” Black said.Melissa Meyer will accompany the students. Student oboist Anna Baldwin and faculty members Jessica Nilles on piano and Jacob Tews on viola and violin also will join the choir.The 60-voice women’s choir performs a variety of treble literature from different historical periods in music. The concert will be followed by a 4 p.m. Ritterchor performance, also in Wartburg Chapel.