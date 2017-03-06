Wartburg Symphonic Band partners with Wapsie Valley for concert

The Wartburg College Symphonic Band and the Wapsie Valley High School jazz and concert bands will host a joint concert Saturday, March 18.The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, Waverly. Nonperishable food items and free-will offerings will be accepted at the door and donated to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.The Wapsie Valley bands are directed by Jamie Harrings, a 2016 Wartburg graduate. Each will perform their own selections before the Symphonic Band, under the direction of Richard Scheffel, takes the stage for its solo selections. The groups will join together at the end of the concert for two pieces.Wartburg students also will lead sectionals for members of the Wapsie Valley bands earlier in the day.