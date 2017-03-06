Water to Thrive to host pancake dinner fundraiser

Wartburg College’s Water to Thrive chapter will host a pancake dinner fundraiser at Waverly’s St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 18, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Pancakes, eggs, sausages, coffee, milk and orange juice will be served. Free-will donations will be accepted, and every dollar raised will fund building clean water wells in rural African countries.
Items from local businesses also will be raffled, and there will be live music during the dinner.
In its second year, the fundraiser is the nonprofit group’s main source of community donations.
“We raised approximately $1,200 last year, and we are hoping to get $1,500 this year to finance the building of three wells in Africa,” said Alaina Feltes, president of the organization.
The national nonprofit raises awareness about the water crisis in Africa, primarily in Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia. Each new well supplies 350 people with fresh water, eliminating water contamination and allowing girls to go to school, rather than spend all day walking to get fresh water for their families.
The Wartburg chapter’s goal is to raise $15,000 by the end of the 2016-17 academic year.
Pancakes, eggs, sausages, coffee, milk and orange juice will be served. Free-will donations will be accepted, and every dollar raised will fund building clean water wells in rural African countries.
Items from local businesses also will be raffled, and there will be live music during the dinner.
In its second year, the fundraiser is the nonprofit group’s main source of community donations.
“We raised approximately $1,200 last year, and we are hoping to get $1,500 this year to finance the building of three wells in Africa,” said Alaina Feltes, president of the organization.
The national nonprofit raises awareness about the water crisis in Africa, primarily in Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia. Each new well supplies 350 people with fresh water, eliminating water contamination and allowing girls to go to school, rather than spend all day walking to get fresh water for their families.
The Wartburg chapter’s goal is to raise $15,000 by the end of the 2016-17 academic year.