Baumann to play at ‘Bach’s Lunch’ March 17

The principal organist at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids will be the guest artist at Wartburg College’s “Bach’s Lunch” organ concert series Friday, March 17.The concert, “Influences On and Beyond J.S. Bach,” by Mark Baumann begins at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and explanation of the program in Chapel Commons.Baumann, who also conducts the church’s men’s ensemble, will perform “Lotus Blossom,” by Billy Strayhorn, Bach’s “O Mench, bewein dein Sünde gross” (O Man, Lament Your Great Sin) and “Choral und Variation (Herzlich tut mich verlangen)” by Felix Mendelssohn. The concert will end with Georg Böhm’s “Prëludium in D Minor.”Baumann earned degrees in organ performance, music education and hymnology from Central College and the University of Iowa. He holds the “Colleague” distinction awarded by the American Guild of Organists and is chair of the organization’s 2017 North Central Regional Convention.Attendees are invited to bring a lunch or order one from the Den-Rittersaal by the Wednesday prior to the performance by contacting Marica Haugen, music department office coordinator, at marcia.haugen@wartburg.edu or 352-8300.