Duane Schroeder to be inducted into the CoSIDA Hall of Fame

Tim Bourett, the Assistant Athletic Director/Sports Information Director at Clemson University.

Charlie Fiss, the Vice President for Communications for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Athletic Association.

Debbie Harmison White, the former Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs at Old Dominion University.

Carole Grills, the former long-time Sports Information Director at Smith College.

The late Duane Schroeder ’58 will be inducted into the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Hall of Fame at its annual convention June 12, the organization announced today.He is one of two current and four former sports communications professionals who will be recognized for their outstanding contributions to the field of college athletic communications. Schroeder, who was offered a full-time job at Wartburg the day after his graduation, was an award-winning news and sports information director for 42 years. A founding member of CoSIDA, he received the organization’s Warren Berg Award in 1998 and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999. He died in August 2004.Other inductees include: