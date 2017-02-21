Explore Jewish culture during Wartburg’s Keep on Learning

Vicki Edelnant will offer an “Introduction to Contemporary U.S. Jewish Culture” during Wartburg College’s Keep on Learning community education series beginning Thursday, March. 2.Edelnant, retired Wartburg College Pathways Center director, grew up in a Christian family but studied with a rabbi prior to marrying her Jewish husband more than 40 years ago. The course will include discussions about day-to-day living, stereotypes, holidays, life events, traditions and historical highlights.Classes continue March 9, 16 and 23 in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center. Coffee will be served at 9 a.m., followed by the class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.Pre-registration is not required. The first class of each session is free; a $35 fee due at the second class covers the rest of the sessions. The series will conclude in April with “Service Dogs.”The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call 319-352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.