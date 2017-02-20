Wartburg student media members honored at regional conference

Multimedia Package: Ellyn Felton, fourth place.

News Photo: Rochelle Beardsley, third place.

Sports Story: Tyler French, sixth place.

Editorial/Commentary: Kaitlyn Williams, eighth place.

Four-year Weekly Newspaper: The Trumpet staff, ninth place.

Several Wartburg College students were honored at the Associated Collegiate Press Best of the Midwest Conference Feb. 18-19 in Minneapolis.More than 200 entries from colleges in five states were submitted. Wartburg competed against large schools such as the University of Minnesota, Iowa State University and several Wisconsin state institutions.Wartburg students placed in the following categories: