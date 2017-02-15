Wartburg College’s Ritterchor men’s choir to perform at Carnegie Hall

Wartburg College’s Ritterchor will check off another first for the storied men’s choir when it performs at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Sunday, Feb. 19, as part of “The Glory of Freedom: A Concert to Honor Our Veterans.”The concert begins at 1 p.m. in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage. Lee Nelson, Ritterchor director and the Patricia R. Zahn Endowed Chair in Choral Conducting, will conduct Randall Thompson’s “The Testament of Freedom” in honor of President’s Day.The 44 participating members of Ritterchor will join more than 250 other singers from 18 ensembles and a full orchestra for “The Testament of Freedom.” Individual ensembles have been rehearsing on their own and will have three rehearsals with the guest conductors prior to the concert.Ritterchor was founded in 1997 and follows Wartburg’s rich German Lutheran tradition of choral singing. Translated from German to English, Ritterchor means “Knights Choir.” In connection with Wartburg’s heritage, Ritterchor seeks to honor the Wartburg Castle, where Martin Luther once lived disguised as a knight.