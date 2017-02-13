‘Unseen Actions’ coming to Wartburg art gallery

An exhibition featuring the work of Curt Steckel will open Monday, Feb. 20, at Wartburg College’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Gallery.
“Unseen Actions,” with works focusing on the ideas of failure, permanence, transitions and masculinity, will be on display through March 31. A gallery talk will begin at 4 p.m. on the final day, with a reception to follow from 5 to 7 p.m.
“Most performances are viewed as documentation and not as live events, and I have been investigating that tension. What are the other forms of communication in this technology-laden society if one removes the two most prominent forms: photography and video?” Steckel said.
The Davenport native is an adjunct professor in photography at Pasco-Hernando State College in new Port Richey, Fla. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa and Master of Fine Arts from the University of South Florida.
The exhibition and reception are free and open the public. The gallery, in Bachman Fine Arts Center, is open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
