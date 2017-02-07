Wartburg Community Symphony to feature Minnesota Orchestra trumpeter

Charles Lazarus, a world-class Minnesota Orchestra trumpeter, will join the Wartburg Community Symphony for its concert Saturday, Feb. 18.The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Neumann Auditorium on the Wartburg College campus.Lazarus will perform “American Nomad,” a concerto written for him by Grammy Award-winning composer Steve Heitzeg. The concert also will feature two other American works: Samuel Barber’s “Suite from Medea” and George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris.”High school musicians from across the Midwest, including the guest ensemble, the Stoughton High School Chamber Orchestra, will perform with the symphony. The students are on campus as part of the two-day Meistersinger Honor Orchestra Festival.“This is one of my favorite concerts each year,” said Jacob Tews, visiting assistant professor of music and Wartburg Community Symphony director. “The symphony is excited to share this incredible collection of American music with the visiting students and our audience.”Benjamin Klemme, the festival clinician, will serve as guest conductor. Klemme is associate conductor of the Quad Cities Symphony Orchestra, artistic director and conductor of the Quad Cities Symphony Youth Ensembles and filling a one-year post as director of orchestras at Augsburg College in Minneapolis.“I had the opportunity to rehearse with the orchestra once already and am thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with them again for this concert,” Klemme said.Tickets are available at the Wartburg College Ticket Office in Saemann Student Center or at the door for $16.50 for adults and $6.50 for students. Children 5 and younger are free. Wartburg College students are admitted free with their student IDs. For ticket information, call 319-352-8691 or 800-772-2085, ext 8691, or email wcs@wartburg.edu.The Max and Helen Guernsey Charitable Foundation of Waterloo supports the symphony’s performance. Attendees are invited to join the Association of the Wartburg Community Symphony. Memberships will be available in the lobby. Members are issued priority-reserved seats and receive a tax-deductible gift credit.