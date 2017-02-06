Wartburg’s St. Elizabeth Chorale to perform in Burlington Feb. 18

Wartburg College’s St. Elizabeth Chorale will perform at Messiah Lutheran Church on Saturday, Feb. 18.The 7:30 p.m. concert also will include a special performance by Wartburg’s Rosenchor, a small women’s ensemble. Free-will donations will be accepted to support scholarships and future touring opportunities.The choir, under the direction of Karen Black, will sing “Veni, Veni Emmanuel” by Michael John Trotta, “La Maumariée” by Joni Jensen and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” arranged by J. David Moore, among others.The ensemble also incorporates outreach into concert trips as a reflection of St. Elizabeth, a 13th-century German noblewoman who dedicated her life to service. As such, the choir will perform at an area nursing home and spend time with the residents.The St. Elizabeth Chorale is a 60-voice women’s choir. The group performs a variety of treble literature from different historical periods in music, singing both accompanied and a cappella selections for events on and off campus.