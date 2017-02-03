Castle Chamber Series concert returns Feb. 12

Baritone Gary Moss and pianist Jessica Paul will be the featured performers at the next Castle Chamber Series: Music in the Afternoon concert Sunday, Feb. 12, at Wartburg College.The concert begins at 2 p.m. in the Hagemann Castle Room of Saemann Student Center. Admission is free.Moss is an adjunct professor of voice at Luther College. He has been a finalist in the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions and performed with the Michigan Opera Theater, Toledo Opera, Santa Fe Opera and Washington East Opera, among others.Paul has worked with the Pittsburgh Opera Theatre, Opera Theatre of Illinois and National Opera Company, among others. She is the former principal conductor and artistic director of the Dorian Opera Theatre and most recently served as professor of music at Luther College.The Castle Chamber Series tears down the “fourth wall,” allowing for audience discussions with the musicians during and after the performance.