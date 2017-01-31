Wartburg’s German film series continues with ‘The Lives of Others’

Wartburg College’s German-language film series continues Tuesday, Feb. 7, with a showing of the award-winning film “The Lives of Others.”The film, which will be screened with English subtitles, begins at 7:15 p.m. in Whitehouse Business Center Room 116. It is the third of four films that will be shown as part of the “Profiles in Courage” series. All screenings are free and open to the public.“The Lives of Others,” which earned the Oscar for Best Foreign Film in 2007, introduces viewers to life before the collapse of the Berlin Wall, when East Germany’s population was closely monitored by the State Secret Police. Only a few citizens — like renowned pro-Socialist playwright Georg Dreyman — were permitted to lead private lives. As the situation changes and the values of the main characters evolve, they discover their own humanity and the courage to raise it above their own self-interest.Students will introduce the film and lead a discussion following the viewing.The films in this year’s series focus on individual responsibility to a personal ethical code and destinies shaped by the courage to uphold essential human values, said Yvonne Losch, assistant professor of German and the series organizer. The films’ themes all tie into the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, which Wartburg is celebrating with numerous events throughout 2017.The series ends Feb. 21 with a screening of “Jack.” These films contain scenes that may not be suitable for children. Additional information is available at www.wartburg.edu/german-film/.The film series is sponsored by the Wartburg College German Institute and organized by the German and German studies programs.