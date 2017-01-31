Wartburg to host annual Meistersinger Honor Band Festival

Wartburg College’s 47th annual Meistersinger Honor Band Festival will feature about 200 high school students from the Midwest Feb. 4-5.The college’s Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble will perform Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m., in Neumann Auditorium. The Symphonic Band will perform “Prelude, Siciliano and Rondo” by Malcolm Arnold, and the Wind Ensemble will perform “Dreadnought” by Jeffrey Brooks and “Flight of the Bumble Bee,” featuring eight xylophones.The high school honor groups will begin their concert at 3 p.m., under the direction of Cliff St. Clair, director of bands at Sheldon High School, and Scott Hagen, director of bands at the University of Utah.The Honor Band Festival also will feature a concert by the Knightliters Jazz Band, under the direction of Jim Gosnell, Saturday, Feb. 4, at 9:30 p.m., in Neumann Auditorium.All of the festival events are free and open to the public.