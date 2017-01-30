Wartburg’s Physics and Chemistry Demonstration Show goes all out for 10th anniversary

Wartburg College’s 10th annual Physics and Chemistry Demonstration Show will explore the wonders of the human body with an all-ages show Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m., in Neumann Auditorium.The event, hosted by the Wartburg Chemistry Club, Engineering Club and Society of Physics Students, is designed to engage children and adults with exciting applications of physics and chemistry concepts.The student-led team will explore the science of the human body, including the physics of lungs and the chemistry of digestion. Students and faculty will present hands-on activities in the Neumann Auditorium lobby for 30 minutes before and after the show.The event also will be available live and on demand via the college’s live streaming network, Knight Vision, at www.wartburg.edu/knightvision.“We’re so amazed at how much the demo show has grown since our first time 10 years ago in a Science Center classroom. Our audience has expanded from fewer than 100 people to more than 1,000 viewers through live-streaming with Knight Vision,” said Christine DeVries, associate professor of chemistry. “We wouldn’t be this successful without the students who have driven us to be bigger and better every year.”This year’s show also will include special appearances by Wartburg alumni.“We work very hard to prepare for this event, and it’s all worth it when we see the excitement on the faces of the potential scientists in the audience,” said Ben Bousquet, associate professor of physics.Teachers are encouraged to have their students watch the show as a classroom activity or extra credit opportunity. Those interested in making the demonstration show part of their curriculum can register their classroom at www.wartburg.edu/demoshow. Registrations must include the teacher’s name, school, class and number of students. Teachers can receive the full schedule of demonstrations.The Physics & Chemistry Demonstration Show is sponsored by Hydrite Chemical Co.