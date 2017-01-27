Cawelti to take on Spielberg at Wartburg’s Keep on Learning

Cawelti will review Spielberg’s filmography, contributions to world cinema and stylistic and thematic hallmarks using “Jaws,” “Schindler’s List,” “Saving Private Ryan” and “Lincoln.”
Cawelti taught writing, film and literature courses for 40 years at UNI, where he earned both his bachelor’s degree and doctorate. He edited “The Complete Poetry of James Hearst” and has set 16 Hearst poems to music on a CD, “Landscape Iowa: Poems of James Hearst, Sung.” His book, “Brother’s Blood,” recounts the Jerry Mark murders in Cedar Falls.
Classes continue Feb. 9, 16 and 23 in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center. Coffee will be served at 9 a.m., followed by the class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.
Pre-registration is not required. The first class of each session is free; a $35 fee due at the second class covers the rest of the sessions. Other topics offered in the series will include “Introduction to Contemporary Jewish Culture” in March and “Service Dogs” in April.
The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call 319-352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.