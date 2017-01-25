Proceeds from Wartburg’s ‘The Vagina Monologues’ to benefit local women

The Wartburg College V-Day Campaign is sponsoring benefit performances of Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues” Feb. 9 and 10, at 7:30 p.m. in McCaskey Lyceum in the Saemann Student Center.Tickets will be available for $5 at the door.“The Vagina Monologues” dives into the mystery, humor, pain, power, wisdom, outrage and excitement buried in women’s experiences. Proceeds will be donated to Cedar Valley Friends of the Family, an organization that provides safe shelter, confidential services and housing assistance to individuals in crisis due to homelessness, domestic violence and sexual assault.Wartburg students and faculty will read the monologues. A special student-read monologue, “Spotlight on Violence Against Women in the Workplace,” will be included in the performance.V-Day is a globally organized response against violence toward women and girls. The Wartburg College V-Day Campaign hosts V-Week Feb. 8-13 to raise money and awareness of V-Day’s mission. Other events include a silent auction in the McCaskey Lyeceum lobby Feb. 8-13 and an exhibit of the photo series “Wilted,” which will be on display on the second floor of Luther Hall.