Wartburg’s German film series continues with ‘Good Bye, Lenin!’

The film, which will be screened with English subtitles, begins at 7:15 p.m. in Whitehouse Business Center Room 116. It is the second of four films that will be shown as part of the “Profiles in Courage” series. All screenings are free and open to the public.
“Good Bye, Lenin!” is the story of Alex Kerner, whose mother recently woke up from an eight-month coma — during which time the Berlin Wall fell, the communist East German state collapsed and western capitalism took root. The young protagonist creates a fake world in which nothing has changed to protect his mother from the potential fatal shock of learning the truth.
Students will introduce the film and lead a discussion following the viewing.
The films in this year’s series focus on individual responsibility to a personal ethical code and destinies shaped by the courage to uphold essential human values, said Yvonne Losch, assistant professor of German and the series organizer. The films’ themes all tie into the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, which Wartburg is celebrating with numerous events throughout 2017.
Subsequent screenings will include “The Lives of Others” on Feb. 7 and “Jack” on Feb. 21. These films contain scenes that may not be suitable for children. Additional information is available at www.wartburg.edu/german-film/.
The film series is sponsored by the Wartburg College German Institute and organized by the German and German studies programs.