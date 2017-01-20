“Being a part of a summer experience at Wartburg West drastically changed the direction of my life.”
– Abby Wetzler ’17
NAME: Abby Wetzler
MAJOR: Business Administration
CAREER PLANS: I am relocating to Denver, Colo., to work with nonprofits focused on homelessness and essential resources.
WHY DID YOU CHOOSE WARTBURG: I chose Wartburg for the individualized approach to education and the ability for me to connect with my professors and a large alumni and friend network. The opportunity to live and study in Denver, Colo., finalized the decision for me because I knew I wanted to experience living in an urban area while still being able to maintain connections with campus.
WHY WAS YOUR WARTBURG WEST EXPERIENCE WORTH IT: I had an amazing experience with a women’s shelter, where I learned so much about homelessness and what it means to be a woman. My experiences also allowed me to see things from a different perspective and learn more about my professional aspirations. I made lasting friendships and connections I will cherish for the rest of my life.