Wartburg’s Meistersinger festival features high school honor choir Jan. 23

The Meistersinger Honor Choir, under the direction of Wartburg’s Lee Nelson and Nicki Toliver, will perform at 7:30 p.m. in Neumann Auditorium. The Wartburg Choir and Castle Singers, as well as the Princeton (Minn.) High School Concert Choir, under the direction of Mark Potvin, also will perform.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youth and students with an ID and can be purchased at www.wartburg.edu/festivals/.
The concert will include three pieces by composer Jake Runestad, the featured guest clinician at the two-day festival. The award-winning composer is one of the most frequently performed and commissioned composers of choral music in the world.
“Jake Runestad is one of the most interesting and exciting composers of this generation. He breathes new ideas into his music that allow singers and audiences alike to be transported into an imaginative musical world. I couldn’t be more excited that he will be sharing his music and ideas with the Wartburg community,” Nelson said.
The 2017 Meistersinger Honor Choir, representing 80 high schools, will perform Runestad’s award-winning “I Will Lift Mine Eyes” and “The Peace of Wild Things,” as well as “Nyon Nyon.”