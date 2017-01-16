Vander Plaats, Red Wing reschedule Wartburg College event

Bob Vander Plaats, CEO of The Family Leader, and Donna Red Wing, former One Iowa executive director, have rescheduled their planned visit to Wartburg College for Tuesday, Jan. 31.The event was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17. Hosted by the Wartburg College Republicans, the program will begin at 11:30 a.m. in Whitehouse Business Center Room 217.Vander Plaats and Red Wing will talk about having civil discussions when disagreements are deep and reaching out to those you may consider an enemy. The Family Leader is a socially conservative organization, loosely affiliated with the national organization Focus on the Family. One Iowa works toward full equality for LGBT individuals through grassroots efforts and education.