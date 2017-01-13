Wartburg’s German film series to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation

The movie is one of four that will be shown as part of the “Profiles in Courage” series. All films, which will be screened with English subtitles, begin at 7:15 p.m. in Whitehouse Business Center Room 116. Students will introduce the films and lead discussions following the viewings. All screenings are free and open to the public.
This year’s films focus on individual responsibility to a personal ethical code and destinies shaped by the courage to uphold essential human values, said Yvonne Losch, assistant professor of German and the series organizer. The films’ themes all tie into the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, which Wartburg is celebrating with numerous events throughout 2017.
“Das Versprechen” is the story of Sophie and Konrad, who in 1961 plan an escape from the eastern side of a divided Germany into the west. Representing divergent senses of responsibility, opposing ideologies, loyalty to the state, self-fulfillment and contradictory examples of courage, they live lives apart until the fall of communism, yet still share the bond of love. The role of the Protestant church as a sanctuary to protesters is introduced as a secondary theme.
Subsequent screenings will include “Good bye, Lenin” on Jan. 31, “The Lives of Others” on Feb. 7 and “Jack” on Feb. 21. These films contain scenes that may not be suitable for children. Additional information is available at www.wartburg.edu/german-film/.
The film series is sponsored by the Wartburg College German Institute and organized by the German and German studies programs.