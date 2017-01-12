Wartburg’s Opera Workshop, Players Theatre to perform ‘Guys and Dolls’

Wartburg College’s Opera Workshop and Players Theatre will offer Frank Loesser’s “Guys and Dolls” on Jan. 20 and 21.
The musical, directed by Brian Pfaltzgraff, associate professor of music, will begin at 7:30 p.m. both nights in Neumann Auditorium. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for those 18 and younger and free for Wartburg students with an ID.
The romantic comedy, set in a mythical New York City, follows the shenanigans of four small-time gamblers and the “dolls” they love.
“We are excited to offer this production to the community. It’s a way to bring a Broadway favorite back to life and feature some of the best talent the college has to offer,” Pfaltzgraff said.
The production includes Wartburg students, faculty and staff and Waverly community members, including Travis Toliver, director of the Waverly Area Chamber of Commerce, portraying Lieutenant Brannigan, the New York City police officer obsessed with shutting down Nathan Detroit’s floating craps game.
“The setting may be imaginary, but the struggles in it are real,” Pfaltzgraff said. “We have this band of lovable rogues who just want to get ahead and hit a glitch when confronted with the inconveniences of life. I think audiences will enjoy it.”
Adult tickets are available at www.wartburg.edu/musical/. Youth tickets must be purchased at the Ticket Office in Saemann Student Center or at the door. All tickets are general admission. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
