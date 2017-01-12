Wartburg College events, service projects honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Wartburg College students, faculty and staff will honor civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. with service projects and special events during MLK Week, Jan. 16-24.
The public is invited to the following events:
The Rev. Abraham L. Funchess Jr., pastor at Jubilee United Methodist Church in Waterloo and executive director of the Waterloo Commission on Human Rights, will speak at the MLK Chapel service Wednesday, Jan. 18, 10:15 a.m., in Wartburg Chapel.
Nucleus Johnson, orator and “edutainer,” will present “Hear Dr. King’s Own Words,” a historical personification of Martin Luther King’s speeches, near the circulation desk in Vogel Library, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m..
The student-run Volunteer Action Center has organized 10 service projects in the Cedar Valley for students Monday, Jan. 16, when the college’s class schedule is shortened. The projects include working with Waverly Goodwill, The Larrabee Center, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and the Grout Museum, as well as Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and the Catholic Worker House. On campus, students can make tie-blankets for residents of Lutheran Services in Iowa’s Bremwood campus, Cedar Valley Hospice and Cedar Valley Friends of the Family.
Other events for the campus community during the week include:
A poverty simulation, Monday, Jan. 16, 2-5 p.m., in the St. Elizabeth and Heritage rooms of Saemann Student Center.
The Diversity Activity Fair, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., in McCoy West of Saemann Student Center.
Diversity Sip & Paint, a group art event with cocoa served, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m., in The W classrooms.
A peace dialogue, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m., in McCaskey Lyceum.
An informal Sanctuary service, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 9 p.m., in Chapel Commons, featuring Nucleus Johnson with “Echoes of the King,” tying Johnson’s personal narrative together with excerpts from Dr. King’s speeches.
The Outlet, featuring performances by a diverse group of students expressing social justice through dance, poetry, song, and various performances, Thursday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m., in McCaskey Lyceum.
Multiple sessions featuring Eddie Moore, a diversity and inclusion trainer, Tuesday, Jan. 24. The diversity and inclusion education events for coaches, students, faculty and staff are part of the NetVUE Vocation Exploration Renewal grant the college received for the 2016-17 academic year.
The public is invited to the following events:
The student-run Volunteer Action Center has organized 10 service projects in the Cedar Valley for students Monday, Jan. 16, when the college’s class schedule is shortened. The projects include working with Waverly Goodwill, The Larrabee Center, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and the Grout Museum, as well as Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and the Catholic Worker House. On campus, students can make tie-blankets for residents of Lutheran Services in Iowa’s Bremwood campus, Cedar Valley Hospice and Cedar Valley Friends of the Family.
Other events for the campus community during the week include: