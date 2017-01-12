The Family Leader CEO, former One Iowa director to speak at Wartburg College

Bob Vander Plaats, CEO of The Family Leader, and Donna Red Wing, former One Iowa executive director, will speak at Wartburg College on Tuesday, Jan. 17.The open event, hosted by the Wartburg College Republicans, will begin at 11:30 a.m., in Whitehouse Business Center Room 217.Vander Plaats and Wing will talk about having civil discussions when disagreements are deep and reaching out to those you may consider an enemy. The Family Leader is a socially conservative organization, loosely affiliated with the national organization Focus on the Family. One Iowa works toward full equality for LGBT individuals through grassroots efforts and education.“With the environment on Wartburg’s campus post election, Wartburg College Republicans believe that hosting these speakers will help students and the community engage in communication and understanding of differing viewpoints politically and socially,” said Emily Laudner, Wartburg College Republicans president.