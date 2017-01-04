‘Sexy/OFFENDER’ coming to Wartburg College gallery

January 4, 2017

Sexy Offender Art GalleryAn exhibition featuring the works of Ben Moore and Byron Anway will open Monday, Jan. 9, at Wartburg College’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Gallery.

“Sexy/OFFENDER,” featuring pieces that combine online imaged-based culture and 18th-century French portraiture, will be on display through Feb. 12. A reception will be Friday, Feb. 10, 5-7 p.m.

The exhibition — inspired by online police databases, dating profile pictures and tabloid photography — will include intimately scaled paintings, drawings and prints.

The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public. The gallery, in Bachman Fine Arts Center, is open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.