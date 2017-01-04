New volunteer respite providers needed for foster families in 2017

Respite Options of Northeast Iowa will offer a free training course Feb. 4 and 18, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Faith Evangelical Free Church in Sumner. Attendance at both sessions is required.
Participants must be at least 19 years old at the time of application and 20 years old to provide respite, complete an application and certification process and be able to make a one-year commitment to the program. While this is an unpaid position, respite providers do receive a small stipend and help with mileage costs when they travel to do respite. Potential respite providers also must complete CPR/First Aid training and training for Mandatory Reporters of Child Abuse on Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Faith Evangelical Free Church. All of the training is provided free of charge.
“We need a wider circle of providers, and we’re hoping to attract even more college students and other interested adults,” said Nancy Magnall, project coordinator.
Respite Options of Northeast Iowa provides foster parents with an in-home certified care provider allowing them to get away for a day, weekend or longer vacation. Previously, they had to move the children to another foster home when they needed to be away.
The program, started in 2010 in conjunction with Wartburg College, has since expanded to serve 23 counties in the northeast quarter of Iowa by also partnering with the Loras College and Luther College social work departments.
“We provided almost 500 days of in-home respite care last fiscal year and are ahead of that pace for the first four months of this fiscal year, having already paid for more than 200 days,” Magnall said.
Funded through a contract with the Iowa Department of Human Services, the expansion requires more respite providers to serve the additional foster families.
Those interested in becoming certified respite providers should contact Magnall at 319-296-8307 or magnall_ifapa@msn.com.