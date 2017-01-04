Gallivant around art history with Echeverria at Wartburg’s Keep on Learning

“Gallivanting Around Art History with a Present-Day Artist” will include works ranging from prehistoric cave to contemporary concept art.
“Art is evolving, in itself over the path of history, in its function in the world and in each individual work as it is made,” Echeverria said. “Always, though, the mystery of individual and broad human meaning and awareness present themselves.”
Classes continue Jan. 12, 19 and 26 in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center. Coffee will be served at 9 a.m., followed by the class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.
Pre-registration is not required. The first class of each session is free; a $35 fee due at the second class covers the rest of the sessions. Other topics offered in the series will include “Four Landmark Spielberg Films” in February; “Introduction to Contemporary Jewish Culture” in March; and “Service Dogs” in April.
The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call 319-352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.