Mackensie Sauerbrei ’17

While studying abroad in Seville, Spain, I grew to love many places in the beautifu city filled with interesting culture, rich history, and amazing food. By far, my most favorite place in Seville to relax, people watch, or do homework was the Plaza de España. This beautiful plaza, or park, is one of the most popular tourist attractions in not only Seville, but in Spain and for a good reason. Plaza de España is lively while peaceful with interesting architecture and beautiful nature and scenery. I loved coming here after classes and enjoying some gelato or working on my Spanish homework with some great amigos.