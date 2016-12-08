Stroke leads family to Do Better. Be Better.

BY STEPHANIE ROBBINS BOEDING ’99 PHOTOS JULIE PAGEL DREWES ’90

JAMIE GARBES SMITH ’03 WAS ONLY ONE year removed from a medical diagnosis that rocked her family to the core when a late-night Facebook check reminded her that she didn’t struggle alone.

There, in between family photos and inspirational sayings, were posts about two area children and their families engaged in very different, yet still similar, battles for life. Feeling an urge she couldn’t ignore, she asked her husband, Patrick Smith ’03, how they could help.

“I knew better than to ignore Jamie when she gets an idea,” Patrick said.

That conversation eventually led to the “Do Better. Be Better.” fund, which provides financial gifts to families facing medical emergencies.

“We wanted to give back,” Jamie said. “It’s about paying it forward.”

THE STROKE STRIKES

It was a Monday in October 2013 when Jamie, who was 15 weeks pregnant, first noticed something was wrong—a “pop” in her head that nearly caused her to pass out at work and then an unexplained tingling in her fingers. She continued on, assuming the symptoms were related to her pregnancy or that she had picked up a virus from her daughter Jaelyn.

But as the week went on, the tingling spread, reaching her left hand, left leg, and her face. She also had a severe pressure headache. In the bathtub Thursday night, her vision doubled. The next morning, the room was spinning, and she couldn’t make her hand pick up her phone.

Patrick rushed her to the emergency room, where a CT scan showed bleeding on her brain. Jamie had suffered a stroke and was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

As Patrick, who lost his own mother in high school, raced to Iowa City, he couldn’t help wondering if his own children were about to experience the same loss. He asked his brother, a Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy, to meet Jamie’s helicopter at the hospital.

“My brother got there, and I asked him if she made it,” Patrick remembered.

A NEW NORMAL

In Iowa City Jamie was met by a team of 15 doctors, including ones tasked with keeping her unborn baby safe. She was poked, prodded, and allowed time to rest before starting grueling physical therapy to help counteract the lingering effects of the stroke. In her first session, the therapist asked Jamie to tie the drawstring on her pants.

“For one minute I tried feverishly to tie that string and was sweating by the time I finished,” she later wrote on her blog. “My fingers couldn’t even hold the string, let alone manipulate it. I couldn’t sense or feel the string in my hand. I was trying to tell my hand and fingers how to move, but I didn’t even know what to tell it to do.”

After a week in Iowa City, Jamie returned to Waterloo for three more weeks of rehab and one week of assisted nursing before finally coming home to Patrick and their daughters, Seeri, Jaelyn, and Linden, just in time for Thanksgiving. Despite continued out-patient therapy, Jamie still battled stiffness and decreased sensation on her left side and double vision in her right eye. And she still didn’t know what had caused her stroke.

Jamie stayed home the rest of the school year to focus on the health of her unborn child. Patrick settled into his job as a vice president at First National Bank in Cedar Falls, a position he took just three months before Jamie’s stroke, and the entire family eagerly anticipated the arrival of baby No. 4.

In December, a follow-up MRI offered a clearer picture and diagnosis: Jamie’s stroke was caused by a cavernous malformation (CM) in the pons of her brain stem. CMs are a cluster of abnormal, dilated vessels. They can remain stagnant or bleed with no symptoms at all. Jamie’s case was rare because of its location on the pons of her brain stem and because of her pregnancy.

“The doctor told me I’d have to have surgery, and that I may not be the same person afterward,” Jamie said. After learning more about CMs—the chances of the CM bleeding again were low, at just 10 percent

after the first year and 3 percent after the second year—the Smiths decided to wait on surgery and instead focused on getting Jamie healthy and strong enough to deliver baby Myah, who was born at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., without complications, in April 2014.

“We were both crying so hard we were shaking,” Jamie wrote on her blog. “She was here. She was healthy. I had done it.”