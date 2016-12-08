Crossing a continent on two wheels

The only doctor on the trip, Peterson helped his fellow riders during their lowest points. “At some point, everybody gets sick with a stomach bug,” he said. Peterson also patched up cyclists who fell and tended to three who got sick with malaria.

Even with danger and disease so prevalent, Peterson said his adventure in Africa was worth the risks. “I knew I could take on challenges and succeed, and this confirmed that,” he said. “I had worked with a lot of other cultures around the world. The first time you see the poverty in Africa, you realize what real poverty is like. Poverty in America is nothing compared to Africa.”

Peterson witnessed poverty in America while serving as a doctor in the Indian Health Service.

“It’s as close to the Third World as you’re going to get in America,” he said of his decades of work on Indian reservations. He went to medical school on a U.S. Public Health Service scholarship and, looking for a way to give back, started his career at a reservation in Montana.

“I grew up around the Midwest, a liberal Lutheran, feeling that service work was something I wanted to do. Wartburg had an atmosphere that reinforced that,” Peterson said. “You realize more after you leave what a terrific education you’re getting. In many ways you don’t know how good you have it … small class sizes and individual attention, a great foundation for med school.”

Peterson stayed with the Indian Health Service and eventually made his way to Alaska, where he retired in 2010, though he still works as a locum physician with the Tlingit.

“One thing that shows you’ve made a difference is when you’re adopted into the tribe. I was adopted into the Tlingit tribe about 20 years ago with an unpronounceable name,” he said.

Though he didn’t travel abroad while at Wartburg, he did develop some motivating jealousy. “I’d come back after working all summer and had classmates who’d been backpacking across Europe or riding a motorcycle across America, and I was in the Midwest putting up hay and digging ditches.” His interest was piqued, and in his adult years he’s more than made up for it, traveling to 60 countries on seven continents.

He puts the Tour d’Afrique at the top of his travel list. “It was kind of a life-changing thing, which is weird when you’re 60,” Peterson said.

And even after 2015’s grueling ride, Peterson’s thirst for adventure hasn’t been quenched.

“At the end of trip, I swore I’d never do anything else like that again. But now it’s a year out, and the same group does a trip in Europe, from St. Petersburg to Lisbon, about 4,000 miles. It sounds like a little bit easier trip, so I may do it.”