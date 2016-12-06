Wartburg College to offer Christmas Vespers service Dec. 11

Wartburg College will offer an Advent/Christmas Vespers service Sunday, Dec. 11, in the Wartburg Chapel.The 7 p.m. community worship service will feature familiar Christmas carols, candle lighting and a variety of Advent and Christmas music.Wartburg’s Flute Choir, directed by Dominique Cawley, senior lecturer in music; Dr. Karen Black, professor of music, college organist and director of St. Elizabeth Chorale; the Wartburg Handbell Choir, directed by Tim Schumacher; Psalm 149 worship dance group; and student vocalists will participate in the service.Scripture readings will focus on the Christmas story with a homily by Pastor Brian Beckstrom, campus pastor. The Rev. Ramona Bouzard, dean of the chapel and the Herbert and Cora Moehlmann Chaplaincy Endowed Chair, will lead worship.